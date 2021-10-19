Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Records 33 New Cases, 93 Recoveries

Coronavirus cases in Kenya have increased by 33 in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 3,530 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now 0.9 per cent. From the cases comprising 17 males and 16 females, 28 are Kenyans and five foreigners.

The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 98 years old. Total confirmed positive cases are now 252,066 with 2,642,637 cumulative tests conducted so far.

The Ministry of Health announced that 93 patients have recovered from the disease with 77 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 16 are from various health facilities.

In terms of distribution per county, Nairobi had seven cases, Machakos 4, Mombasa 4, Baringo 2, Kericho 2, Kiambu 2, Murang'a 2 and Turkana 2.Bomet, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kitui, Makueni, Nakuru, Narok and Garissa had one case each.

Total recoveries now stand at 245,347 of whom 198,208 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 47,139 are from various health facilities.

During the same period, one death was reported, one being late death reported after conducting facility record audits in October 2021. This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,224.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 587 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities while 1,531 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

Another 30 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen.

The CS also noted that another 173 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with all of them being in the General wards.

Mr Kagwe further said that 4,520,753 vaccines have been administered across the country as of Sunday.

Of these, total first doses are 3,303,782 while second doses are 1,216,971. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 35.3 per cent with the proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 4.5 per cent.