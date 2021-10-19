Kenya: Joho Removes Cess Charges on Miraa Transporters

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has ordered the withdrawal of cess payments for miraa transporters to Mombasa County.

Governor Joho made the roadside declaration while speaking during a campaign trail with the Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga in Maua, Meru county on Monday.

" I have heard what Baba (Mr Odinga) has said and promised once elected President. Baba has promised to open a market for miraa in Somalia, Somaliland, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Due to your warm welcome, from today, we will not charge cess for miraa heading to Mombasa county," Mr Joho said.

According to the Mombasa County Draft finance Bill 2020-2021, the county charges a fee, payable at various collection points (Bonje) for all goods offloaded within the county.

The Finance bill stipulates a charge of Sh 1,000 for a sack of Miraa and Sh1,000 for every box of Mugoka getting into the county.

Trucks transporting mugoka and miraa to Mombasa have been paying about Sh45, 000 at the Miritini cess barrier.

Mombasa County Assembly in 2014 rejected a motion that proposed a ban on consumption of miraa (khat) by public service drivers.

A motion moved by nominated MCA Fatuma Swaleh Mote, proposed that miraa chewing compromised road safety and that all Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators in the county should be barred from consuming it while behind the wheel.

Ms Mote said miraa chewing was rampant among PSV operators to the extent that it compromised road safety and endangered the lives of residents.

The Mombasa County boss insisted that he will be in Mr Odinga's government come 2022 and encouraged the residents that they will be in a better position to discuss the way forward for the county and country.

Governor Joho assured the Meru county residents that the Coast region was solidly behind the ODM leader and called for their support in his bid for the top seat come 2022.