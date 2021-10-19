Egypt: Sisi Asserts Egypt's Appreciation of Merkel's Contributions to Boosting Egyptian-German Ties

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted Egypt's appreciation of great contributions made by German Chancellor Angela Merkel since she came into office to boosting relations between Egypt and Germany.

Sisi wished Merkel further success after she ends her tenure in office.

Sisi said he is looking forward for continued cooperation between Egypt and the new German government at all levels.

Sisi's remarks were made in a telephone call he received from Merkel via videoconferencing on Monday.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said Merkel, in turn, expressed her appreciation of the fruitful cooperation with Egypt, under the leadership of President Sisi, over the past years.

She also expressed her country's keenness on promoting ties with Egypt, along with backing development efforts in Egypt in the future as part of the German policy, given the fact that Egypt played a leading role in the Arab and African worlds and in the Mediterranean and Middle East regions.

They also discussed ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation in all domains, the spokesman said.

The two sides lauded the growing economic relations between the two countries, the spokesman added.

They also probed a number of regional files of mutual concern, topped by the latest developments related to the Libyan crisis, the spokesman said.

Sisi and Merkel exchanged viewpoints on the latest developments regarding the Palestinian cause and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), he added.

MENA