Egypt: Emigration Minister - We Cooperate With NCW Empowering Home-Based Women

19 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram launched on Monday 18/10/2021 an initiative for cooperation with the National Council for Women (NCW) whereby Egypt's female expats will extend support for empowering home-based women.

This came during the participation of the minister in the launch of the NOURA initiative carried out by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development in cooperation with NCW, the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood and the UN Population Fund.

The minister said the support would provide rights and skills backing Egypt's girls to achieve goals on education and training they need along with health programs, a matter that would lead to achieving the state goals on developing affiliation to the homeland.

