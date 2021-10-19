Egypt: Mohamed Salah - Honored to Have Participated in Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah said on Monday18/10/2021 he was honored to have participated in the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony last night.

"I am grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their efforts in this ambitious project to make the world a better place, and for their invitation to have me present the first ever Earthshot prize," Salah said on his Twitter account.

During the ceremony, the Egyptian star warned of water pollution and commented: "By the end of this century, it is possible that the amount of plastic in the water is greater than that of the fish."

The award, known as the Earthshot Prize, gives funding to nominees developing solutions in five areas: nature conservation, waste management, ocean revival, air quality and climate change.

MENA