Egypt Establishes 1st Infrastructure to Provide IOT Services

Telecom Egypt signed on Monday 18/10/2021 a cooperation agreement with the global Nokia Corporation with the aim of establishing the first infrastructure in Egypt to provide Internet of Things (IoT) services through Nokia's global network (WING).

The (WING) network allows Telecom Egypt to provide Internet of Things services to companies on a global scale, enabling them to benefit from the rapidly and effectively growing Internet of Things market based on the Nokia model, according to a statement from the Ministry of Communications on Monday.

WING also enables Telecom Egypt to provide global IoT service at low local prices compared to the more expensive roaming rates.

The agreement also includes cooperation in launching joint marketing initiatives and accelerating the development of Internet of Things projects in the country, which will contribute to the automation of projects and help companies reduce their operating expenses, enhance productivity, and bring new services to market faster.

The signing of the agreement came within the framework of Minister of Information and Communication Technology Amr Talaat's visit to Dubai at the head of a high-level delegation to participate in the activities of the 41st session of the "GITEX Global" exhibition and conference, and "Expo 2020 Dubai".

The agreement was signed by Adel Hamed, Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, and Henrik Fall, Head of Cloud Services and Networks in the Middle East and Africa at Nokia.

Egypt Today