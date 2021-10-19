Rwanda: Renovation Works On Kigali Stadium Begin

The Ministry of Sports has said that works to revamp Kigali Stadium have started for the facility to host international football matches.

The move comes after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) informed local football governing body (Ferwafa) that the stadium is banned from hosting international senior football matches and other continental inter-clubs competitions until it meets all the requirements set by CAF.

The decision will take effect after Rwanda's home match against Mali in a match day five of the Qatar 2020 World Qualifiers slated for November 11 in Kigali.

Didier Shema Maboko, the Ministry of Sports Permanent Secretary told media that the renovation activities have started at the stadium as per the set CAF Stadium minimum requirements.

"There was no budget to renovate the facility when CAF requested Rwanda to do so in the beginning but the works have already started," explained Shema.

The renovation works will specifically be done in the media area, dressing rooms and washrooms as well as putting in individual seats for football fans.

Kigali stadium is not among African stadiums approved by the Security and Safety Department of CAF and will, as a result, remain banned from hosting international matches until renovation works are completed.

The current ban could see clubs representing the country in CAF club competitions, APR FC and AS Kigali, be forced to host their remaining home CAF club fixtures for the 2021/2022 season at certified facilities from neighbouring countries until the stadium meets criteria.

Shema, however, revealed that the Ministry is committed to speed up the renovation activities at the stadium so clubs and the national team can again host international matches at the facility.

In the meantime, clubs will be informed about the progress of the renovation activities before they return to play at their home stadium.

"We were informed of what must be done while renovating the facility; we are focused on speeding up renovation activities and any decision related to which facilities where our clubs will host CAF competitions will be communicated in due course," Shema explained.

With the suspension of Kigali Stadium and Amahoro stadium which are pending upgrade activities, there is no stadium in Rwanda that meets the criteria to host international senior football matches and other CAF inter clubs competitions.

However, the facilities can host international tournaments for junior teams, men and women.

