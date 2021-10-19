Rwandan Players Abroad - Rwatubyaye Nets Winner As Bizimana, Mukunzi Shine

Clubs around the globe returned to action after last week's international break. A host of Rwandan players who ply their trade outside the country featured for their respective teams whereas some were not involved at all.

Central defender Abdul Rwatubyaye was on the scoring sheet while others including Yannick Mukunzi and Djihad Bizimana played well for their respective clubs.

Times Sport brings you a complete wrap up of how Rwandan footballers abroad fared over the weekend.

England

Noam Emeran who is the son of former Amavubi defender Fritz Emeran Nkusi was not in the match day squad of Manchester United U-23 who walloped Blackburn three goals to nil at home.

In the same division, George Lewis Igaba-Ishimwe also failed to make the Arsenal U-23 match day squad as they went away to Merseyside and got humiliated 3-0 by Liverpool

Macedonia

Towering guardsman Abdul Rwabutyaye netted the winner for League leaders KF Shkupi in the 30th minute as they pipped Tikvesh by a lone goal at the City football stadium

Sweden

In the Superattan league, Rafael York replaced Chaouche in the 76th minute as his side Eskilstina lost by one goal to Vasteras SK.Elsewhere at the Arena Jernvallen, holding midfielder Yannick Mukunzi played full throttle and put up an extraordinary performance for Sandviken who drew 2-2 with Haninge in the Swedish Ettan League

Belgium

Midfield engine Djihad Bizimana was unplayable in the heart of midfield and lasted full time as KMSK Deinze drew goalless with his former club Waasland Beveren

Armenia

Salomon Nirisarike was on the bench for FC Urartu as his team was held to a 1-1 draw by FC Van

Georgia

Thierry Manzi replaced Chiteishvili on the stroke of full time as his club Dila Gori defeated Samtredia by three goals to one.

Portugal

Ange Mutsinzi was not in the match day squad of Trofense as they lost by two goals to Benfica in the round of 32 of the Tarca de Portugal after extra time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Norway

Goalkeeper Clement Buhake Twizere was an unused substitute for Strommen who drew 2-2 with Sandness in the Norwegian Obos-Ligaen

CAF Champions League

Goalkeeper Emmanuel Mvuyekure was an unused substitute for Kenyan outfit Tusker FC who lost to Zamalek by a lone goal

Midfielder Mirafa Nezeyimana did not travel with Zambian club Zanaco FC as they got battered 3-0 by AS Merrikh.

Experienced attacker Meddie Kagere replaced John Raphael Bocco in the 90th minute as Simba SC went away to beat Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy FC by two goals to nothing.

CAF Confederations Cup

Left-back Emmanuel Imanishimwe was resilient at the rear for FAR Rabat despite their shocking 1-0 defeat to JS Kabylie at the Prince Mulay Abdullah Stadium.