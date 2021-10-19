South Africa: 167,928 New Covid-19 Vaccines Administered

South Africa distributed 167 928 new COVID-19 shots in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 20 381 262 administered doses to 14 197 617 people.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health on Monday reported that 10 891 296 adults are now fully inoculated, with 122 826 adults having received either one dose of the Johnson & Johnson jab or the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

This means that 35.7% of the adult population has had at least one jab, with those who are aged 60 and above topping the leader board at 61.7%.

In addition, 54% of South African adults in the 50 to 59 age group are jabbed, followed by 39.6% in the 35 to 49 age group, and 20% in the 18 to 34 age group.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said 15 026 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with 210 new cases, representing a 1.4% positivity rate.

The majority of new infections were logged in the Western Cape after 43 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The province is followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 41 cases, Gauteng 38, Free State 31, the North West and Northern Cape with 15 each, Eastern Cape 14, Mpumalanga 11 and Limpopo two.

"A further seven COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 619 to date," the NICD said, adding that 24 more patients were admitted to hospital across the country.

The public health institute has urged citizens to continue to adhere to preventative measures by being vaccinated for COVID-19, wearing masks properly to cover the nose, opting to gather in ventilated spaces, avoiding unnecessary gatherings, keeping a social distance of one meter or more, and washing hands regularly with soap and water.