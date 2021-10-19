Nigeria: Insecurity Declining, Not Rising, Buhari Tells Media

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday asked the media to address the tone, content, and standards of reporting into security and safety measures.

He made the call while felicitating with the Muslim Ummah, Nigerians of all faiths and the followers of Islam all over the world on the occasion of the Maulud-Un-Nabiyy, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, reassured Nigerians that significant gains were being made in the efforts to combat insecurity in the country.

He said: "Time has come to revise the prefixes 'rising insecurity' with 'declining insecurity'."

Giving a snapshot of the increased activities the Armed Forces, the Police Force and intelligence agencies had embarked upon to effectively respond to the security challenges in the country, he said the government "fully expects and intends for these trends to continue".

Buhari said increased cooperation and collaboration from the citizenry, coupled with reinvigorated, dynamic, and energized police, security and military leadership was helping the administration scored more victories against terror, criminality, and economic sabotage.

"The reality of declining insecurity should replace the inaccurate narrative of rising insecurity in the country.

"While there is work to do, the men and women in uniform who are helping the nation to achieve this goal, desire our collective appreciation and encouragement to do even more. The whole country and its mass communications systems have a duty in this regard," he said.

The president appealed to road users to drive with care and avoid needless accidents.

"I'm delighted to send greetings of peace, unity and goodwill to the Muslim Ummah, fellow citizens and Muslims all over the world as they observe and celebrate Eid-ul- Maulud," he said.

The president urged Muslims to strive for "forgiveness and closeness to the noble life and teachings of the Prophet (SAW) whose birthday is being marked on this blessed day. On this auspicious occasion, I wish you all the blessings of today."