South Africa: Treatment Action Campaign Calls for Suspension and Arrests of All Involved in Public Health Corruption

analysis

The Treatment Action Campaign has demanded action against corruption and the theft of funds meant to improve the public healthcare system.

On Monday, the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) marched from Loftus Park to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Health Dr Joseph Phaahla.

TAC national chairperson Sibongile Tshabalala said the march was not merely the continuation of the call to fix Gauteng's public healthcare system. Tshabalala said the march called on the Presidency and the minister of health to take responsibility and act fast in making sure that those who have stolen public funds from the department of health are held accountable, and that criminal charges are laid against them.

She said it was not just a provincial problem, but a nationwide crisis.

"When we marched to [Gauteng] Premier [David] Makhura's office we were talking about the collapsing healthcare system; public clinics and hospitals that are dysfunctional and a lack of basic resources in the facilities that make it impossible to render a standardised public healthcare service.

"If it wasn't for corruption maybe things would be better. We are unable to receive services on the ground because of the...