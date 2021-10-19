South Africa: Treatment Action Campaign Calls for Suspension and Arrests of All Involved in Public Health Corruption

18 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

The Treatment Action Campaign has demanded action against corruption and the theft of funds meant to improve the public healthcare system.

On Monday, the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) marched from Loftus Park to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Health Dr Joseph Phaahla.

TAC national chairperson Sibongile Tshabalala said the march was not merely the continuation of the call to fix Gauteng's public healthcare system. Tshabalala said the march called on the Presidency and the minister of health to take responsibility and act fast in making sure that those who have stolen public funds from the department of health are held accountable, and that criminal charges are laid against them.

She said it was not just a provincial problem, but a nationwide crisis.

"When we marched to [Gauteng] Premier [David] Makhura's office we were talking about the collapsing healthcare system; public clinics and hospitals that are dysfunctional and a lack of basic resources in the facilities that make it impossible to render a standardised public healthcare service.

"If it wasn't for corruption maybe things would be better. We are unable to receive services on the ground because of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X