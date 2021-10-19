South Africa: Makers Valley - Joburg Children Follow the Food Journey - From the Farm to Their Plates

18 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2, relating to hunger, says 'children and young people should be at the heart of food systems'. The goal's aim is to collectively strengthen food systems to promote healthy diets and improve nutrition for children and young people. Are we doing enough?

On Saturday in Johannesburg, the Makers Valley Partnership (MVP) People's Pantry, in collaboration with Safe Study and Skills Village (both incubated by the MVP), hosted a World Food Day Celebration.

MVP, with Safe Study -- an educational support programme for children in Makers Valley, and Skills Village -- an organisation that promotes the socioeconomic and environmental health and wealth of communities -- welcomed about 40 children aged from five to 17 to the event. The children, from neighbouring areas, had all come from poor socioeconomic backgrounds and communities, blighted by unemployment and hunger in the inner city.

Maverick Citizen was invited to witness the celebration.

Held at local organic farmer Mam Refiloe's downtown farm in Bertrams, the food activists met to educate children on how their food gets to their plates, highlighting the importance of farming and "being part of the food one eats."

Sandra van Oostenbrugge, coordinator of The People's Pantry,...

