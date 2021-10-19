South Africa: Mpumalanga Provincial Government Celebrates Africa Public Service Day in Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, 20 Oct

18 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Mpumalanga Provincial Government celebrates Africa Public Service Day in Thembisile Hani Local Municipality

The Africa Public Service Day is an event entrenched in the African Union calendar. It originates from the conference of African Ministers for Public or Civil Service held in Tangier, Morocco in 1994. The day is commemorated annually through an integrated approach of rendering government services by taking them closer to the community and by recommitting and rededicating public servants to the principles of Batho Pele.

This year the Public Service Day will be celebrated under the theme: "Building the Africa we want through embracing an ethical culture that underpins purpose driven leadership in the context of a crisis". To mark this day, the Provincial Government will coordinate the rendering of services such as application for birth certificates and IDs, social grants and vaccination against COVID-19. Public servants will be on site to identify service delivery challenges and develop plans for corrective action.

