Tanzania: Producers Call for Better Music Following Boomplay and Billboard Partnership

Dar es Salaam — Music producers in the country want artists to work together to make good music so it stands a chance to enter the Billboard charts.

Following the announcement of a partnership between Boomplay and Billboard to ensure they collect music data and incorporate it into Billboard charts, music producers in the country have urged artists to stop making easy songs.

The Citizen had the opportunity to sit with some of the country's biggest producers to talk about Boomplay's streams being used on Billboard charts.

Nasri Dafi popularly known as Dapro and hit maker of "Watakoma" and "Sinaga Swagga 5" said that artists should start producing songs that are international, meaning that if artists produce good lyrics the producer is in a better position to create good beats.

"Our artists should start preparing lyrics that have the taste of a global market. In doing so, our music stands a better chance of entering the Billboard charts. We also need to be serious and tell each other the truth about our Bongofleva music during recording session," said Dapro.

He added that, artists have to be committed to their work, otherwise they will only see big names in the industry that rule the charts.

Another hit maker and producer, Mr T Touch who is doing well with the "Hatuna ratiba" song, has opened up about the charts and urged artists to invest more in creating better works.

"This is the time for our artists to showcase their talent on the international Billboard charts. If the artist comes up with beautiful lines, we producers must create strong and international beats that will disrupt the charts," said T Touch.

T Touch added that, in terms of local streams in Boomplay, our country is doing well.

With over 60 million monthly active users and over 60 million tracks, Boomplay is doing relatively well in comparison to some other competitors.