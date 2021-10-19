Tanzania: Government's Call As Entrepreneurs Set for Turkey-Africa Economic, Business Forum

Dar es Salaam — Some Tanzanian entrepreneurs, who will take part in this year's Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum were officially seen off at the weekend, with the government urging them to use the platform to learn and create a network that would boost their productivity.

"It is my hope that you will use the opportunity to learn on how your Turkish counterparts managed to make it. You should also create networks that will help to boost your productivity because when you do well, the government also benefits through improved revenue collection," said the Industry and Trade minister, Prof Kitila Mkumbo.

He was speaking in Dar es Salaam at the weekend during an event to flag off some entrepreneurs who will be taking part in the nine-day event under the sponsorship of CRDB Bank Plc and Go Extra Miles Safaris. CRDB Bank's retail banking director Boma Raballa said the lender decided to support Tanzanian entrepreneurs in the hope that they will use the opportunity to learn certain issues from their Turkish counterparts.

"Apart from strengthening relationships and business ties between Tanzania and Turkey, we believe the trip has a lot of benefits for our entrepreneurs. Apart from taking part in the forum, they will also chance to visit some Turkish factories to learn how various products are being manufactured there," he said.

CRDB Bank Plc, he said, has sponsored the entrepreneurs with a soft loan in an effort to ensure that their travelling outside the country for the forum does not affect the flow of money in their businesses.

The Go Extra Mile Safaris managing director, Ms Diana Gasper, said the trip offers massive learning and market expansion opportunities for Tanzanian entrepreneurs.

Over 100 Tanzanian entrepreneurs are expected to take part in this year's Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum which ends on October 27.