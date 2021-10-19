Tanzania: Dar Petty Traders Get 12 Days More for Relocation

Dar es Salaam — Petty traders - commonly known as machingas - have been given a 12-day extension to relocate to new areas designated for their businesses in Tanzania's commercial capital.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla said on Monday, October 18, 2021 that the traders now have up to October 30 to relocate to designated area in line with authorities' plan to create an environment that is friendly to businesses of all sorts.

The traders were meant to have relocated by October 18 but speaking during his tour of the busy Kariakoo area today, Mr Makalla said he was giving them 12 more days.

"I am giving you more time until October 30. After that period, I will not listen to any excuses unless you tell me that you have gone to the designated areas and that you were unable to get your space," said Makalla.

He said the traders were to vacate areas like canals and road reserves. They were to refrain from conducting their businesses in front of government schools, pavements, in front of shops or in front of buildings housing government institutions.

Actual relocation of petty traders in Dar es Salaam started on September 23 when the city council evicted machingas from conducting their businesses on the road reserve at Vingunguti area.