Tanzania: Dar Petty Traders Get 12 Days More for Relocation

18 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — Petty traders - commonly known as machingas - have been given a 12-day extension to relocate to new areas designated for their businesses in Tanzania's commercial capital.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla said on Monday, October 18, 2021 that the traders now have up to October 30 to relocate to designated area in line with authorities' plan to create an environment that is friendly to businesses of all sorts.

The traders were meant to have relocated by October 18 but speaking during his tour of the busy Kariakoo area today, Mr Makalla said he was giving them 12 more days.

"I am giving you more time until October 30. After that period, I will not listen to any excuses unless you tell me that you have gone to the designated areas and that you were unable to get your space," said Makalla.

He said the traders were to vacate areas like canals and road reserves. They were to refrain from conducting their businesses in front of government schools, pavements, in front of shops or in front of buildings housing government institutions.

Actual relocation of petty traders in Dar es Salaam started on September 23 when the city council evicted machingas from conducting their businesses on the road reserve at Vingunguti area.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X