Tanzania: Bocco Shines As Simba Wins Against Galaxy in CAF Match

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania representative in the African Champions league, Simba Sports Club, has a good chance to qualify for the Groups stage following their 2-0 away victory against Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy yesterday.

The two goals by the team's captain John Bocco were enough for the Tanzanian football maestros to have a 99 percent chance of qualifying for the Groups stage of the competition. Bocco scored in the second and sixth minutes of the game.

The victory means that Simba need only a draw in its home ground match on October 24 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium while Galaxy need a clear 3-0 victiory to book space in the Groups stage.

Simba's coach Thiery Hitimana commended the players for their good performance in the away match. "But, we are only halfway there, and we need to finish the job at our home ground.The players showed good fighting spirits to record the win," said Hitimana. In other matches, Asec beat Algeria's CR Belouizdad, while Sagrada beat eSwatini's Royal Leopards - and Merrikh thrashed Zambia's Zanaco 3-0.