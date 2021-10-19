Malawi: President Chakwera Off to Kenya, Dubai and Britain for Official Duties

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera will on Tuesday leave Malawi for Kenya, his first stop before proceeding Dubai and the United Kingdom for official duties.

During the working trip President Chakwera will attend two global summits on Technology and Innovation and the revered Climate Change conference.

Kanze Dena Mararo, Kenyan State House Spokesperson confirmed the development saying the Malawi leaders will arrive in the country on Tuesday, 19th October 2021.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta publicist, Mararo disclosed Chakwera will be the guest of honour at this year's Mashujaa Day Celebrations, a day to celebrate the country's heroes.

The celebrations will take place on Wednesday, October 20th 2021 at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County.

The President will afterwards meet Maimunah Mohd Sharif who is the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlement Program.

Chakwera will then deliver a keynote address at the Malawi Investment Forum while there.

Mararo disclosed the visit is scheduled for three-days and that he will be in the company of the First Lady, Monica Chakwera.

On Thursday, 21st October 2021, Chakwera and his delegation will be officially received at State House, Nairobi by his hosts, President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera's Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda confirmed the development in an interview.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kasunda said: "The president is on a working trip to Kenya, Dubai and Great Britain. He will first travel to Kenya and thereafter go to Dubai before proceeding to Glasgow, Scotland.

"Their Excellencies, the Presidents Chakwera and Kenyatta will co-chair bilateral talks and witness the signing of bilateral agreements."

President Chakwera's mouthpiece, Kasunda disclosed that the president will meet global leaders, business moguls and investors during the trip.

"The president will use this trip as springboard to woo global investors, top notch business moguls and international traders to discuss opportunities for Malawi," said Kasunda.

The international trip will also see Chakwera travel to United Arab Emirates and Scotland.

The President will attend the Fifth Global Sustainable Technology and Innovation Community from 24th to 27th October in Dubai.

He will among other activities meet global top business gurus and international experts to discuss bilateral trade, industry, tourism and investment.

Chakwera will then proceed to Glasgow, Scotland where he will join world leaders including UK's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson to attend the high-level segment of the 26th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP 26).

While in Scotland, President Chakwera apart holding bilateral talks with Johnson he will also have an official engagement with the Scottish First Minister among many other heads of state and foreign dignitaries.