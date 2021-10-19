Nigeria: Three Persons Trapped As Building Collapses in Lagos

19 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

An official said the building collapsed around 10 p.m. on Monday.

Three persons have been reportedly trapped under the rubbles of a building that collapsed at the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Monday.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the collapsed building is located at 97, Lagos Road, Haruna, Ikorodu.

Confirming the incident, Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Coordinator of NEMA, Southwest, said the building collapsed around 10 p.m. on Monday.

The official said two persons have been rescued, with different degrees of injuries sustained, and they are at Ikorodu General Hospital, receiving medical treatment.

Although no casualty is yet to be confirmed, the agency said three persons are currently trapped in the building.

"Immediately the incidence occurred, the local residents within the area mobilised themselves to carry out initial rescue activities. Though, fire service and Police responded, but unable to do much due to unavailability of equipment to lift the rumble on the suspected location of the trapped victims," Mr Farinloye said.

He added that the agency gathered that the affected building is an abandoned one, whose owner had asked the occupants to leave but some remained without the owner's consent.

Mr Farinloye said operations are ongoing to locate the persons trapped in the building.

