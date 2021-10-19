South Africa: Water and Sanitation Launches Global Hand Washing Campaign in Western Cape

press release

DWS Western Cape health and hygiene hand washing campaign in full swing

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the Western Cape launched the global hand washing campaign on 15 October 2021. Global Handwashing Day (GHD) is a global advocacy initiative dedicated to increasing awareness about the importance of hand hygiene and triggering lasting change from the policy level to community-driven action.

In light of the outbreak of COVID-19, DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says it is necessary to reimagine hand hygiene systems to build resilience against future outbreaks and sustain a culture of healthy hand hygiene.

Lack of access to safe water and sanitation services has direct health implications. Globally, more than 800,000 children die from diarrhoea every year. Most of these deaths can be prevented through access to safe drinking water, adequate sanitation, and good hygiene.

In the Western Cape, there are a number of activities by the DWS aimed at raising awareness around handwashing.This will include door to door visits to households and schools, as well as other communal places. The COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed.

Meanwhile, the latest hydrological report indicates stable dam levels in storage in the province. The Bulshoek Dam, located in the West Coast, is the only dam that has seen a decrease of over 5%.

"Water is Life, Sanitation is Dignity"