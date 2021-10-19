South Africa: Water and Sanitation Launches Global Hand Washing Campaign in Western Cape

18 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

DWS Western Cape health and hygiene hand washing campaign in full swing

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the Western Cape launched the global hand washing campaign on 15 October 2021. Global Handwashing Day (GHD) is a global advocacy initiative dedicated to increasing awareness about the importance of hand hygiene and triggering lasting change from the policy level to community-driven action.

In light of the outbreak of COVID-19, DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says it is necessary to reimagine hand hygiene systems to build resilience against future outbreaks and sustain a culture of healthy hand hygiene.

Lack of access to safe water and sanitation services has direct health implications. Globally, more than 800,000 children die from diarrhoea every year. Most of these deaths can be prevented through access to safe drinking water, adequate sanitation, and good hygiene.

In the Western Cape, there are a number of activities by the DWS aimed at raising awareness around handwashing.This will include door to door visits to households and schools, as well as other communal places. The COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed.

Meanwhile, the latest hydrological report indicates stable dam levels in storage in the province. The Bulshoek Dam, located in the West Coast, is the only dam that has seen a decrease of over 5%.

"Water is Life, Sanitation is Dignity"

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X