South Africa: Ground Level Report - the Battle for a Seemingly Perfect Karoo Municipality

The municipality of Prince Albert has never seen a service delivery protest. Crime is almost non-existent. The municipality is one of a rare few to receive a clean audit. It's a place where neither the ANC nor the DA hold ultimate political power - and the local government elections are likely to be the most contested yet.

Erica Pienaar has one of eight permanent jobs in the village of Klaarstroom in the Great Karoo.

"There's five permanent workers for the municipality. One for the guesthouse. Two for the hotel," she says, counting them off on her fingers.

Of the three towns that make up the municipality of Prince Albert - Prince Albert, Leeu-Gamka and Klaarstroom - this is the smallest.

Pienaar (36) is lucky in more ways than one. Not only does she have work, but her job in the municipal library comes with air conditioning - no trivial matter in an area where temperatures routinely surpass 40°C. There is no swimming pool for locals. To cool off, says Pienaar, "We must go there by Meiringspoort to swim by the waterfall."

On a blisteringly hot day in Klaarstroom recently, almost every resident to be seen was wearing orange overalls and...