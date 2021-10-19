South Africa: The Elephant in the Room Gets Fed Four Words - 'A Crackdown On Corruption'

18 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Paul Hoffman

Paul Hoffman SC is a director of Accountability Now. He was lead counsel in the Glenister litigation.

Without a crackdown on corruption the prospects of a brighter economic future do not even arise. The crackdown will precede the growth of business confidence, currently at a low ebb, and the rekindling of sufficient trust to lure new investors to put capital into job-building enterprises in South Africa.

Colin Coleman, Pramol Dhawan and Nouriel Roubini definitely have taken the economic problems besetting South Africa to heart and have expended a great deal of effort and energy on addressing them in their thoughtful piece published on 18 October 2021 in Business Maverick.

For those who recognise that the constructive plans put forward for a better life for all are but pie in the sky in the absence of any action against kleptocracy, State Capture and grand corruption with impunity, it is a relief to read the following four words in the part of the piece that suggests what needs to be done to address the doldrums:

"A crackdown on corruption."

Make no mistake about the future trajectory of the South African economy; it will continue downward to disaster if serious corruption is allowed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

