Africa: On Death and the Climate Crisis - We Have Woken the Dragon, and the Adults Have Left the Room

18 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Willis

To one degree or another, global heating is here to stay, and likely to intensify during the generations to come. We know we are not good at facing our own death, so why would we be any better at facing the fact that we have tied ourselves into rapid warming of our planet and, thanks to our prior denial, there is now no way we can unravel it?

Death is unique in our experience - the only event that we know is ahead of us which we cannot avoid or overcome. The most we can expect to achieve is to delay it or make it less painful and frightening. It stands for the ultimate loss of control.

This inevitability of death is perhaps the single most powerful influence, albeit operating at an unconscious level, that shapes how we modern humans live, individually and collectively. In his 1973 Pulitzer Prize-winning book The Denial of Death the cultural anthropologist Ernest Bekker argued compellingly that the whole of modern civilisation is ultimately an elaborate defence mechanism against the knowledge of our mortality. Modern cultures prize youthful energy and productivity. We are at a loss what to do with old people and treat death...

