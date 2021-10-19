South Africa: Ramaphosa Campaigns in Magashule's Free State Heartland Promising More Young People and Women On Councils

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has traversed suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule's home territory for the past two days. It was as much about the ANC's election campaign as it was about everything else.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign visit came just before a court appearance by Ace Magashule and his co-accused on Tuesday, an event that isn't expected to last beyond a day. The appearance is for a pre-trial conference which was postponed from 11 August, when some of the accused appointed new counsel.

Magashule hasn't been spotted on the campaign trail and neither have his supporters, but some locals said they saw him around town in Harrismith the other day. They also said on Monday that no rallies or gatherings were planned for his court appearance on Tuesday.

Magashule's name came up regularly when locals talked about money squandered on, for example, the eradication of the asbestos roofs that still cover many houses here. It's in relation to this tender that Magashule and a number of other former leaders, administrators and business people have been charged.

Ramaphosa's campaign visit was about shoring up support for the ANC in a province where the party fears losing votes due to either active sabotage...