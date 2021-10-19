Kenya: Malawian Basheel Vows to Destroy Achieng in Title Fight

Kenyan boxer Sarah Achieng' has her work cut when she faces Malawian opponent Anisha Basheel in a Commonwealth Super Lightweight title fight at Charter Hall in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The Malawian army officer replaced compatriot Ruth Chisale in the 10-round bout. Chisale withdrew from the fight.

Basheel and her coach Clyde Musonda, who arrived in Kenya on Sunday, are exuding confidence of clinching victory.

"Our preparations have been good. I have watched Sarah fight and I can confidently say it is going to be a walkover for us. I'm asking Malawi fans to start preparing to go to the airport for the homecoming victory," said Musonda who has managed and trained Basheel for six years.

Under his watch, Basheel has won eight fights, including six via knockouts, and lost once. Her impressive record of eight consecutive victories came to an end in her last fight against Chantelle Cameron. The Briton bagged the World Boxing Council Silver Female Lightweight title in Brentwood in July 2019.

Before that, Basheel had floored Sam "SJ" Smith to win the Commonwealth Female Lightweight title via technical knockout.

Basheel is not new in Nairobi. She bagged the Africa Boxing Union Female Super Feather title after beating Kenyan Consolata Musanga in December 2017.

"Nairobi is not different from Malawi, and I feel at home. My preparations have been okay, and I know that I'm going to win," said Basheel during a training session in Nairobi's South B on Monday.

Achieng', who is eyeing her first major title, boasts of 13 wins including her last five fights, she has lost two bouts. She defeated compatriot Joice Awino in a six-round Super Lightweight contest by technical knockout in her last fight in March 2019 at the KICC.

Wednesday's fight is promoted by Solid Rock Promotions and sanctioned by Commonwealth Boxing Council.

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission president Reuben Ndolo admitted that Achieng' has a lot of work to do.

"The Malawian is an army officer and a good boxer. It will be a tough fight," said Ndolo.

The weigh-in is scheduled for Charter Hall on Tuesday.