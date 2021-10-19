Kenya: Ex-FKF Official Wants Government to Tighten Noose on Mwendwa

Pressure continues to mount on Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa following alleged misappropriation of funds.

Isaac Macharia, who failed to capture the Nairobi National Executive Committee member seat in last elections, says he is shocked by emerging reports that Mwendwa is protesting against the government audit directive yet it's the same government that supports the federation.

The security expert urged Sports Minister Amina Mohamed to maintain her stand after giving orders last Friday, a day after the High Court cleared the path for the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to investigate the federation boss over suspected misappropriation of funds at Kandanda House.

Amina has directed the Sports Registrar to conduct an audit on the federation and give a report within two weeks.

Macharia, a former ex-officio member of FKF Aberdares branch, wants Mwendwa to explain to Kenyans his claim that the country lacks quality players to make a mark on the international scene.

Mwendwa made the claims on NTV last week following Kenya's back-to-back losses to Mali in World Cup qualifiers.

"Kenya has over 50 players abroad, some who are dominating the Zambian top league, but are never given a chance to play for the national team. Changing of coaches and poor selection should be blamed for our failures," added Macharia, a retired goalkeeper.

Mwendwa lost a case at the High Court to stop DPP and DCI from investigating him over a complaint to Banking Fraud Investigations Unit (BFIU) of direct transfer of cash from the federation to his personal accounts.

With Confederation of African Football (Caf) and world football governing body Fifa coy about the recent developments, Kenya is likely to be banned.

The latest country to be suspended was Chad in April following government interference in the running of the country's football federation.