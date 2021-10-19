South Africa: eThekwini Metro (Part One) - Broken Pumps, Faulty Valves and Hundreds of Leaks a Day - - Durban's Ramshackle Water Supply

18 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

eThekwini municipality, the metro punted by the African National Congress-led provincial and local government as the prime investment destination in KwaZulu-Natal, has allowed water infrastructure -- and planning for increased capacity -- to lapse to such an extent that it experiences about 300 leaks a day.

eThekwini municipality has seen a flurry of activity in September and October -- just ahead of the 1 November local government elections -- as politicians in expensive cars huff and puff around the metro to launch "new" programmes that should have been implemented years ago to ease the burden on overstretched and underserviced ratepayers -- and to attract much-needed investment.

In April, while appearing before Parliament's cooperative governance oversight committee, Durban's water and sanitation head Ednick Msweli told MPs that the city experienced "about 400 leaks a day".

City officials have since confirmed to Daily Maverick that the number is closer to 300.

A hundred or so costly leaks aside, Msweli told the committee that he conducted an interesting benchmarking exercise between eThekwini and Japan, saying: "I mean, it is a first-world country, but the number of faults we do in a day, Japan does in one year."

Msweli continued: "We do close to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

