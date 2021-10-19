South Africa: Getting to Grips With Long Covid - and the Gender Biases That Skew Medical Diagnoses

analysis

Long Covid is showing up in much higher proportions in women compared to men. That depression and anxiety are high on the list of Long Covid symptoms is particularly problematic for women, who were often told that their symptoms were psychogenic in nature. Given the long history of gender bias in the medical profession, one cannot help but wonder whether this low-hanging fruit would have been the go-to diagnosis had most of these patients been male.

It was following her third visit to the pulmonologist, and a neurological examination, that Mrs S came to the Long Covid Clinic at Groote Schuur Hospital for neuropsychological assessment. It was clear that she was in great distress. She described feeling foggy and unable to concentrate, very unlike her usual self.

Her memory was patchy and she was terribly tired all the time. She struggled to keep track of conversations and had gradually begun avoiding social interaction. She was experiencing heart palpitations and breathlessness after minor exertions, and most of the time these episodes were accompanied by a ringing in her ears.

Unable to work as a result of these symptoms, she was on indefinite sick leave, filled with anxiety about her precarious employment...