Africa: As the World's Most Energy-Insecure Continent, Africa Is in Perfect Position to Lead a Revolution

analysis

Sasha Planting is a seasoned financial journalist and Associate Business Editor at Daily Maverick Business.

South Africa lodged an update to its 'nationally determined contributions' with the United Nations last month.

These are the voluntary commitments that lie at the heart of the Paris Agreement and capture each country's effort to reduce emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

SA's updated figures significantly ratchet up our commitments as it brings forward by a decade the date at which it will begin to reduce emissions: they will start to fall from 2025 rather than 2035, with the new target for 2030 set 32% lower than previously.

Cabinet has approved the Climate Change Bill, which will facilitate the transition to a greener economy and compel businesses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This is promising. Aside from the crushing imperative to wean global economies off fossil fuels, it is becoming evident that growth and climate action don't have to be trade-offs. And clearly, some in our government (but more in business) have recognised this.

Rather than being a cost, taking climate action can unlock powerful socioeconomic benefits. Research from the New Climate Economy shows that bold climate action could distribute at...