South Africa: Military Veterans Holding Government Ministers Hostage Is Not a Sign of Maturing Democracy - It's Criminality

analysis

Craig Bailie is a scholar with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation Parliamentary Research Programme. He has a keen interest in church-state relations and the intersection of Christianity and politics. Although he recently completed studies in applied exegesis, he continues learning.

In the aftermath of last Thursday's hostage-taking by military veterans, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said 'in my view, we are dealing with a maturing democracy, which enjoins us, especially as government, to listen to our people.' If the ANC-led government was one that listened to South Africans and cared for their common experience, it is unlikely the three ministers would have been taken hostage in the first place.

On Thursday 14 October 2021, disgruntled military veterans held three of South Africa's government ministers hostage, including Minister of Defence (MoD) Thandi Modise, her deputy, Thabang Makwetla, and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

Gungubele referred to the ordeal as a sign of South Africa's "maturing democracy". This is nonsense. Holding people against their will is a criminal offence, which is precisely why charges have been laid against those arrested. The Democratic Alliance's Kobus Marais, DA shadow minister for defence and military veterans, has argued "the hostage situation... was a direct...