Ghana Ready to Share Experiences With Others - - Bawumia Assures

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has said Ghana would share her development experiences with counties that request it to better their citizens' lives.

He said Ghana would continue enhancing cordial and mutually relations with friends near and far to improve livelihoods.

Dr Bawumia gave the assurance last Friday when he held bilateral talks with the Vice President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo, at the Jubilee House.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and his delegation were in Ghana on a three-day official visit to learn about Ghana's experiences in the oil and gas sector, particularly local content and participation, the legal framework, and best practices in exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbon, having discovered hydrocarbons on a large scale in 2015.

During the visit, technical teams from Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Petroleum Commission (PC), Ghana Gas, Energy Commission and other stakeholders in the energy sector would be engaging their counterparts from Guyana to share ideas and exchange learnings.

"We are here to listen and learn, and given your experiences in the oil and gas sector, I am sure we have come to the right place and that our ongoing cooperation is a testament to how well we can work together and learn from each other, Vice President Jagdeo said.

The Guyana Vice President said his country wanted to deepen their cooperation with Ghana "beyond the oil and gas sector, to trade and investment in each other's country. We want to learn from you in the areas of agriculture, digitisation, health, especially your Agenda 111, and infrastructure development."

He recalled the longstanding relations between Ghana and Guyana and the similarities with their histories, adding that Ghana remained a bulwark for peace and democratic development in the West Africa sub-region.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said given the emerging opportunities, particularly in the energy sector, greater cooperation between the two countries would serve as a catalyst for trade and investment for both countries.

Vice President Bawumia presented to his colleague a large, bound folder detailing the initiation and implementation plans for Government's Agenda 111, designed to make health care accessible and affordable at the lowest level of society.