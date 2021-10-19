Ghana: My Policies Are Bearing Fruit - - President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo holding a Bible

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the many policies and programmes his government initiated and implemented since he took office in January 2017 had born fruits and positively impacted the lives of Ghanaians.

Speaking at the centenary celebration of the Ash Town Seventh Day Adventist Church last Saturday in Kumasi, President Akufo-Addo said his utmost aim of coming into office was to improve the living standards of Ghanaians.

"After my first term in office, our achievements were visible for all to see, and that is why the Ghanaian people were good enough to repose their confidence in me again and gave me four more years to do more for them," he said.

Whilst he acknowledged that life today is very challenging, President Akufo-Addo said despite the difficulties, there were also solid reasons for Ghanaians to hope for a brighter tomorrow.

The President, who premised his assertion on the passage in Jeremiah 12:2, "You have planted them, and they have taken root; they grow and bear fruit", assured the congregants that, "likewise, the policies and programmes being implemented by my government have taken root, they are growing, and they are bearing fruit."

President Akufo-Addo reminded the congregants that "at least, I am sure we have parents here whose wards are beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School policy. We have achieved a number of noteworthy successes, and even though COVID-19 has derailed our progress temporarily, we remain on course and will build back Mother Ghana much strongly."

He reiterated his vision to build a 'Ghana Beyond Aid' and, with the help of the Church, "I am confident that we can realise this vision".

President Akufo-Addo said since the establishment of the Church a century ago, it has positively impacted the lives of congregants and residents of Kumasi.

"From humble beginnings, this Church has grown into what it is today - a dynamic and integral part of this community. You have lived up to the aspirations of the forebears of this Church."

President Akufo-Addo said the forebears of the Church in the country, Edward Sanford and Karl Rudolph, who first came to the shores of the Gold Coast, settled at Apam, then moved to Cape Coast before spreading out to the Ashanti Region, and other parts of Ghana.

He said, "Successive priests and congregations are to be applauded for these achievements and the many years of service and fellowship to the country. You have been a good example of what it means to love one another and give cheerfully to those in need, and I have no doubt that this legacy of ministry and compassion will long grace this Church".