Somalia: Somali Ambassador to Pakistan Khadija Almakhzoumi Tours Naval Headquarters

Somali Ambassador to Pakistan Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Monday and met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

According to the Spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, they discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral maritime cooperation.

The Somalian Ambassador praised the role of the Pakistan Navy in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Both Somalia and Pakistan have been developing fruitful and close cooperation since the 1st of July 1960.

In 1969, Pakistan and Somalia were among the founding members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Somalia's relations with Pakistan remained strong in the following years and through the ensuing civil war period, when the Pakistani military contributed to a UN peacekeeping operation in southern Somalia.