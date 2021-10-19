Somalia: Somali Ambassador to Pakistan Khadija Almakhzoumi Tours Naval Headquarters

19 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali Ambassador to Pakistan Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Monday and met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

According to the Spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, they discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral maritime cooperation.

The Somalian Ambassador praised the role of the Pakistan Navy in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Both Somalia and Pakistan have been developing fruitful and close cooperation since the 1st of July 1960.

In 1969, Pakistan and Somalia were among the founding members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Somalia's relations with Pakistan remained strong in the following years and through the ensuing civil war period, when the Pakistani military contributed to a UN peacekeeping operation in southern Somalia.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X