Somalia: Jubbaland Releases Remaining List of Candidates for Upper House

The president of Jubbaland state Ahmed Mohamed Madobe has released the list of the four remaining candidates for the upper house seats in the Jubbaland administration.

Eight candidates will run for the four seats on the list submitted by the Jubbaland president, and two of the seats will be contested by four women.

Kismayo, the headquarters of Jubbaland state, previously elected the majority of Jubbaland's upper house seats, and there has been pressure from the international community to uphold the quota for women in certain seats.

Jubaland elected the first four senators to the 11th Parliament of Somalia in July.

Jubbaland was the first regional state to elect senators to the 11th Parliament.

The upper house legislators normally are representatives of the regional states in the national government in Mogadishu. They are not more powerful just like the Lower House's 275 lawmakers.