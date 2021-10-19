Somalia: Jubbaland Releases Remaining List of Candidates for Upper House

19 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The president of Jubbaland state Ahmed Mohamed Madobe has released the list of the four remaining candidates for the upper house seats in the Jubbaland administration.

Eight candidates will run for the four seats on the list submitted by the Jubbaland president, and two of the seats will be contested by four women.

Kismayo, the headquarters of Jubbaland state, previously elected the majority of Jubbaland's upper house seats, and there has been pressure from the international community to uphold the quota for women in certain seats.

Jubaland elected the first four senators to the 11th Parliament of Somalia in July.

Jubbaland was the first regional state to elect senators to the 11th Parliament.

The upper house legislators normally are representatives of the regional states in the national government in Mogadishu. They are not more powerful just like the Lower House's 275 lawmakers.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X