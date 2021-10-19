South Africa and the World - a Political Economy Journey Through Time

18 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mills Soko

Over the past 20 years the global political economy has experienced its most profound shifts since the onset of the Industrial Revolution. Mills Soko reflects on some of the salient issues that have pervaded public discourse during this time, analysing them within the context of the contemporary South African political economy and of the country's position in the world. 'South Africa and The World' is published by Tracey McDonald Publishers.

Politics and governance

As a student of international political economy, I have observed historically that economic crises mostly tend to trigger political crises, which can force political change. This is what happened in apartheid South Africa: a gravely ailing economy was one of the factors that accelerated apartheid's downfall. Internationally, economic crises have led to the fall of governments in countries such as Indonesia, Turkey, Mexico, Korea and Argentina.

The Zuma presidency gave a new meaning to the notion of corruption and cronyism. He outsourced presidential authority to the Gupta family, with damaging repercussions for the South African polity and economy. His administration was constantly dogged by allegations of graft and wrongdoing. His family and cronies used their access to the president to enrich themselves.

Zuma dismissed the views of...

