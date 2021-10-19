Liberia: Bong County - PMC Breaks Grounds for 3 Health Centers, Mwh

By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong

Bong County Project Management Committee (PMC) has broken grounds for the construction of three health centers and a maternal waiting home (MWH) in Electoral District #1.

The projects will be financed by ArcelorMittal, a multinational steel manufacturing corporation operating in Liberia.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, Bong County Electoral District #1 Representative Albert Hails said they agreed to direct their 20 percent benefit given by ArcelorMittal to the construction of health facilities in consultation with the Ministry of Health.

He said the construction of the facilities will ease the difficulties citizens of the District have been going through in traveling from the region to seek medication at the C.B. Dunbar Hospital.

Rep. Hails expressed hope that the projects will speedily be completed to provide the needs of the ordinary people.

The District #1 lawmaker then called on citizens of the area to cooperate with contractors if the projects should be done sooner.

"We want you to know that this is your own project, please join efforts to support the contractors because when you support them, it will help to do the work faster," he pleaded.

Zowienta, Gbata, Rock Crusher and Borbon are towns that will benefit from the construction of the health centers.

Meanwhile, citizens of the communities who attended the occasion lauded the efforts of the PMC through Rep. Hills for the gesture, noting that it will bring total relief to the struggling population in the area.

"I am very happy for this work, I want to say thanks to the PMC and our lawmaker for pressuring ArcelorMittal for sending money for these projects. Our people [have] been suffering for too long," Amos Gotolo, an Elder of the District, told our correspondent.

"Our wives and mothers can be constrained to travel to Gbarnga for medication, so I think when these facilities are constructed, [they] will help ease the many challenges," Gotolo added