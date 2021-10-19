Liberia: Nyonblee's Apology

"I didn't live up to my promise"

Immediate past opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) chairperson Madam Nyonblee Karnga - Lawrence has apologized to Liberians over her administration's failure to live up to its promise to present the CPP standard-bearer ticket to the country as promised.

"We made a promise to present the CPP ticket at the end of our tenure, but due to several restrictions caused by the Framework [Document], we were unable to implement and fulfill our promise to the Liberian," the Grand Bassa County Senator said Friday, 15 October 2021 while turning over to Unity Party's Joseph Nyumah Boakai as CPP chair.

"All information and documents needed to run this institution [are] in our turn over notes. We urge that you work with the road map we have presented to you here today to take the CPP to victory," she told Mr. Boakai.

Karnga - Lawrence reported that her administration concluded on a list of deliverables as CPP chairperson, saying she worked with the CPP Secretariat and some experts to harmonize the platforms of the four constituent political parties focusing on macroeconomic stability and economic development.

She continued that the platform also focused on economic, social, and infrastructural development, health care, education, youth development and entrepreneurship, gender, vulnerable and physically challenged folks, agriculture, food security, and climate change.

Additionally, she said the CPP platform focused on governance and Reconciliation, rule of law and security, culture and tourism, foreign relations, and legislative reform agenda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on the consensus process, Madam Kangar-Lawrence said as stated in the May 19, 2021 original Framework Document signed by all political leaders, the CPP presidential ticket must be identified by December 2021.

She noted that the Unity Party completed this process in time and presented Ambassador Boakai through a formal communication as the constituent party's standard-bearer to contest for the CPP standard bearer position.

According to her, the Alternative National Congress (ANC) of Alexander B. Cummings was given a one-month extension and the framework schedule was adjusted by the political leaders to afford ANC the time to conduct its convention.

She said Cummings has also been presented through a formal communication as the ANC standard-bearer to contest for the CPP standard bearer position.

Regarding the upcoming by-elections for Nimba, Bong, Bomi, and Grand Gedeh Counties, Madam Karnga - Lawrence said all processes have been concluded peacefully within CPP.

She noted that ANC represents Nimba, UP represents Bong County, All Liberian Party (ALP) represents Bomi, and Liberty Party (LP) represents Grand Gedeh County, respectively.

She announced that the CPP will support its candidates with its presence and resources for a CPP.