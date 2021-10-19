Liberia: UBCAA Releases Investigative Report

Sets up interim leadership

The Independent Voluntary Committee to Resolve the Dispute within the United Bong County Associations in the Americas (UBCAA) has officially released its investigative findings into the alleged electoral dispute which gave rise to a leadership crisis in the organization.

The independent voluntary committee to resolve the election dispute include Mr. J. Flomo Matthew, former president of the UBCAA, member'; Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey-Yarkpawolo, founder and Executive Director, One Life Liberia, Chairman of the committee; Rev. Clifford Hooke, Pastor, International Christian Fellowship Gwinnett Ministries, member; Dr. John Flomo, Director General of the Liberia Agricultural Commodity Regulatory Authority, member.

The committee implicated the board of the association with several recommendations.

Presenting the investigative final report by the Committee to the general members of UBCAA over the weekend in Monrovia, Dr. John Flomo said the implication of the board is based on the association's board "involvement" in the dispute.

"On August 26, 2021, the Board of the UBCAA made a public statement quoting article VIII, Amendment # 27 of the Constitution that gives them the power to handle disputes within the UBCAA and asked the public not to cooperate with our Committee," he said.

"Based on their involvement in the dispute, they have lost their independence to handle the current dispute within the UBCAA", Dr. Flomo disclosed.

According to him, the dispute in the association started ever since but was noticed when Dr. Urey-Yarkpawolo attended the UBCAA "convention" in Minnesota from July 16-18, 2021.

Dr. Flomo pointed out from the investigative report, there was information that other Bong County Citizens were gathering in Philadelphia, hosting a parallel convention, and conducting elections.

He said this action resulted in two separate UBCAAs being established with each group claiming to be the legitimate leaders of the UBCAA based on constitutional provisions.

"Based on the independent committee investigation, we have come up with a four count resolution," he said.

He said the two "elections" be canceled and Mr. Caimon Kollie and Mr. George Toto should cease to exercise constitutional powers.

He said an interim leadership (both Board Members and Executive members) be appointed with a consensus of the UBCAA chapter leaders to stir the affairs of the UBCAA for one year.

Further, Dr. Flomo said the committee wants the acting leader to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections not more than 12 months as of the date of the establishment of the interim leadership.

He said "If counts 1-3 are not possible, the UBCAA membership through the chapter leadership and or eminent citizens from Bong County should convene a meeting to find an alternative solution.