Liberia: U-15 Lone Star Defeats Mighty Barrolle 3-2

The Liberian U-15 National Team has defeated Mighty Barrolle 3-2 at the famous Tusa field in Barnesville, outside Monrovia.

The U-15 boys have played several friendly matches with few drew and more wins.

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Raji is optimistic about the U-15 National Team, saying he sees a bright future for the boys.

Raji watched the Under-15 dismantled Mighty Barrolle that produced the nation's most celebrated James Salinas Debbeh 3-2 with goals coming from Jonathan Freeman and Anthony Paska at the Tusa Field on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The Coach Ansu Keita boys also defeated Grassfield Athletic Club 3-2, drew 3-3 with Invincible Eleven that produced Joe Amstrong Nagbe, lost 5-0 to LISCR FC, and defeated Junior Professionals 2-0, respectively.

Raji emphasized that the FA under his leadership and with the combined support of the government, Executive Committee, and Congress, will provide all necessary support to make Liberia proud.

He said this is the beginning of rebuilding the national team, the Lone Star adding that Liberians were impressed with the U-15 performance at the recent WAFU tournament in Guinea despite mixed results.

Liberia lost to Guinea 5-3 on 21 May, defeated Sierra Leone 5-1 on 22 May, and drew 1-1 with Mali on 23 May during the maiden edition of the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone A) men's under-15 Nations Cup finals played at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Conakry.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/the-lone-star-20-years-without-appearing-for-nations-cup/