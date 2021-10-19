Liberia: Clergyman Calls for Spiritual Revolution

The Spiritual head and President of the National Christian Council of Liberia, Bishop J. Rudolph Marsh says Liberia's problems must be treated with national repentance and fast and prayers because the challenges confronting the nation over the years are spiritual.

"I have prayed to God asking him what is responsible for Liberia's backwardness, and he revealed that Liberia's problem is spiritual. From 1980 - 2020, Liberia has been in the wilderness for forty years," he Monday, 18 October 2021 at the Monrovia City Corporation.

Addressing a joint news conference with Mayor Jefferson Koijee, Bishop Marsh added that he received the revelation in Minnesota, the United States of America.

He said God revealed to him that Liberians have forsaken him that's why the country has so many false gods. The clergy noted that God also revealed that so much blood has been shared in the land from 1980 up to the present and that those whose blood has been shared have been crying for revenge.

He explained that God said he wanted to make Liberia be above all other nations on the African continent because he has chosen the country to promote Christianity in Africa and the world at large.

Bishop Marsh said God told him that Liberia is his nation, but the people here have forsaken him and are serving the devil.

He called on the President of Liberia to make a proclamation from November 26-28 2021 for God to speak to his people and redeem this nation from its backwardness.

Outlining the calendar of events for the revolution, Bishop Marsh said beginning November 26-27, there will be fasts and prayers for repentance at homes and Churches, while November 28, 2021, will be closing service, repentance, and fast and prayers.

According to him, November 29 will be national strategic atonement, while from December 1-3, forty men will be chosen to write the renewing covenant.

He continued that from December 4-5 will also be renewing the Covenant with God while on December 6, there will be a prayer march in all fifteen counties of Liberia.

On December 7, he said there will be thanksgiving and corporate communion service.

For his part, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee lauded the upcoming spiritual revolution and asked every citizen, irrespective of their tribe and political affiliation to turn out at the SKD Sports Stadium in Paynesville to form part of the event.

According to him, the MCC remains open to any initiative that gears towards creating benefits for the citizens of this country. "We will designate two officials of the City Corporation to work along with this group on this great initiative, and we will also follow up on the letter sent to the president to make sure [it] gets [to] his knowledge," Koijee said.