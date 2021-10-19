Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Ready for Conference

The Zanu PF Annual People's Conference to be held in the next 10 days will demonstrate the ability and capacity of the country to adapt to technology, and modernise and mechanise systems in line with President Mnangagwa's 2030 vision, Zanu PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri says.

This year's conference will be virtually hosted by Mashonaland Central with delegates from other provinces will follow proceedings virtually from venues designated in their areas.

Speaking in Bindura after touring the main venue of the Zanu PF Annual People's Conference, Cde Muchinguri applauded stakeholders for demonstrating their commitment and efforts to make the conference a success.

After sitting through a demonstration of the virtual conferencing at the main venue, Cde Muchinguri expressed satisfaction with progress.

"All is set for the annual People's Conference to be held next week. Come October 27, all roads will lead to Mashonaland Central. Covid-19 or no Covid-19 Zanu PF remains organised," she said.

"Our theme remains, 'Growing in line with Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 1. I want to commend the finance sub-committee for a report which gives us confidence that resources are being organised and most provinces have met their target of mobilising resources."

Zanu PF provincial chairperson Cde Kazembe Kazembe said everything is on course for a successful conference.

"The most critical element of a virtual conference is connectivity. We are pleased to announce that we have connected fibre cables and 150 megabits per second for crystal clear images. We are guaranteed uninterrupted electricity supply and generators are on standby.

"We are more than happy to host the conference. Transport and accommodation have been secured for the delegates and our 27 Chiefs have registered their interests to attend the conference. Most pledges have been fulfilled."

Chairperson of the fundraising committee Dr Lazarus Dokora said major supplies like mealie-meal, beef, cooking oil, drinks, water and rice are in place.