Zimbabwe: Digital Learning to Cover All Schools

Government has pledged to adopt a complete digital learning environment in schools, a key pillar in the attainment of Vision 2030 in line with global standards.

The objective of the implementation of the national e-learning strategy was to transform the education sector through the development of adequate technological capacity for both learners and educators regardless of the geographical location or economic circumstance.

In an interview, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said they are working to ensure that there is continuation of online and digital areas in all schools.

"The Ministry's connectivity programme is a broad-based programme to ensure that no learner or place is left behind. We are working as the whole of Government so together with the Ministry of ICT and the Ministry of Energy and Power Development we are ensuring that there is the needed technological backbone for digitalization and the perpetuation of online and digital learning. We are also working with our development partners so that all places , including Chiredzi South and Binga, are ultimately connected," she said.

Minister Ndlovu also said she wanted to enhance the current competence-based curriculum as they move towards development of the skills that were required for national growth and self-sustenance

"I have an obligation to ensure that the education system is aligned to the broader vision of becoming a prosperous upper middle income nation by the year 2030. We have a vision of being the leading provider of 21st century inclusive quality education for socio-economic transformation speaks."

The ministry, she said was committed to address issues pertaining the welfare of teachers, saying the salary issue requires broad consultations with all stakeholders involved.

"In my initial interaction with them on the World Teachers Day, teachers had an opportunity to bring some of the issues to my attention and I can guarantee you I will work very hard to address their concerns.

"I understand such consultations are taking place with the view to ultimately address their welfare issues."

She expressed satisfaction with the commitment shown by teachers towards their work ethic saying majority of them are at their work stations.