Zimbabwe: Warning Against Sale of State Land

Individuals or organisations selling State land will be arrested since this is a criminal offence, police have warned.

The warning comes after a Seke family reported to police that a relative was illegally parcelling out land at prices ranging from US$3 000 to US$4 000 for each plot. Police want the public to report such individuals and syndicates involved in such sales so that they can be prosecuted.

In the latest case, Tinashe Almighty Marembo is believed to have sold land to a number of unsuspecting people who are now demanding their money back. One of Marembo's relatives, Mr Constantino Muchabaiwa, confirmed the developments to The Herald.

"Tinashe is my nephew and he grew up in our rural area in Makosvo Village following the death of his mother.

"Currently, he is staying in Ziko area where he is looking for buyers and illegally selling land in Seke District. Right now, he is threatening people in the area alleging that he sold some of the land to members of the security services," said Mr Muchabaiwa.

He said Marembo was once summoned by traditional leaders in the area over the issue but failed to turn up.

"We would like to warn people to be wary of Tinashe as they will end up losing their hard earned cash through such practices. He does not own any land in Seke District. We have, however, engaged the police to investigate the matter before it gets out of hand," he said.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still checking the details of the case, but warned individuals and syndicates involved in parcelling out State land that the law will take its course.

"If there are any areas where there are certain individuals or syndicates involved in selling State land, we urge members of the public to come forward and report so that the law will take its course.

"It is a criminal offence to sell any State land which has been confirmed by the Ministry of Local Government as State land and the law will take its course," he said.

Efforts to get comment from Marembo were fruitless as his mobile phone was not reachable.

Recently, some business people in Mazowe District called on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate illegal land allocations and corruption at business centres in Chiweshe.

The businessmen also complained about a councillor in the area, whom they accused of manipulating land allocations, at times reversing properly paid-for land deals.

The tiff between the councillor and the business people has resulted in accusations and counter-accusations among the parties. The matter has since spilled into the courts and some court orders have allegedly been violated as tempers flared.

Most of the stands in dispute are at Kakora Business Centre, where business people who bought land from council, and have documents to show this, accuse the councillor of grabbing land and reallocating it to her son and relatives.

However, the councillor has denied the charges.