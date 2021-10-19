Cameroon: AFCON 2021 - Media Accreditation Application Process Ongoing

The article announcing the opening of the accreditations was published on the Confederation of African Football official website recently.

The media accreditation application process for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 is ongoing. The article announcing the opening of the accreditations was published on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) official website, CAF Online on October 1, 2021. According to the article, applications for accreditation will close on November 20, 2021. Further information reveal that media interested to cover the competition can apply via the CAF Media Channel. The article underlines that "all applications are subject to confirmation. Confirmation will not be on first-come, first served basis". It adds that successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

The 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies AFCON will be played in Cameroon from January 9, 2022 to February 6, 2022 in the cities of Yaounde, Douala, Limbe, Bafoussam and Garoua. Given the magnitude and effervescence of this sports jamboree, media men and women across the globe are thus scrambling to forward their applications hoping that they are accepted.

Meanwhile, CAF recently opened an invitation to tender for the media rights in the sub-Saharan Africa region on a Pay/pay-per-view basis to a large number of CAF events in 2022 and 2023 including its flagship event, the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021. According to an article published October 13, 2021 on CAF online, the tender process will allow CAF select the media companies that are best placed to achieve CAF's objectives of providing maximum exposure for the tournament and offering fans in Sub-Saharan Africa a high quality viewing experience. The article furthers that interested parties can contact mediasales@cafonline.com. The deadline for the submission of applications is slated for Tuesday November 2, 2021 at 12h00 Egyptian standard time.