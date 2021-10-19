Cape Verde - Jose Maria Elected President

This was after the General Directorate for Support to the Electoral Process and the National Election Commission, made public the provisional results.

A new political era is unfolding in Cape Verde following the election on Sunday, October 17, 2021 of Jose Maria Neves as new President of the Republic after the counting of 99% of the votes. The former Cape Verdean Prime Minister, Jose Maria Neves was elected, in the first round a the fifth President of the Republic of Cape Verde, with 51.5% of the votes. According to data made public by the General Directorate for Support to the Electoral Process (DGAPE) and the National Election Commission (CNE), Jose Maria Neves registered 93,149 votes, while the main opponent, Carlos Veiga, also former Prime Minister (1991 to 2000), emerged second after guaranteeing 77,018 votes which is equals to 41%.

In a statement late on Sunday, Carlos Veiga admitted the result and congratulated Jose Maria Neves by telephone for his election as President of the Republic, "The people spoke and democracy triumphed", said Carlos Veiga, who had the support of the Movement for Democracy (MpD, in power) and the Independent and Democratic Cape Verdean Union (UCID). The University Professor, Jose Maria Neves, 61 years old, counted on the support of the Cape Verde African Independence Party (PAICV, opposition), which he led and for which he was Cape Verdean Prime Minister from 2001 to 2016. Before his election, Jose Maria Neves has been leader of the PAICV party, Mayor of Santa Catarina and minister in several governments.

The Portuguese Head of State, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, yesterday congratulated Jose Maria Neves and expressed his certainty that "excellent bilateral relations" will be maintained. According to a note published on the website of the Presidency of the Republic, President Marcelo "spoke with the two most voted candidates in Sunday's presidential elections in Cape Verde, Jose Maria Neves and Carlos Veiga, greeting them for their conduct of the elections."

Cape Verde's presidential elections were monitored throughout the country by 104 international observers, 30 from the African Union, in a mission led by diplomat and former Angolan Minister Ismael Gaspar Martins, 71 from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and three of the embassy of the United States of America in Praia.