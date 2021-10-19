Sudan: El Burhan - Sudan Committed to Successful Transition

Khartoum — The British Ambassador to Sudan, Giles Lever, and the British Government's Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Robert Fairweather, in the presence of the British Military Attaché, attended a briefing by the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan in Khartoum on Monday. Gen El Burhan affirmed the keenness and commitment of the Sudan government and its various components to work for the success of the transitional period, leading to free and fair elections that lead to an elected civilian government.

El Burhan was briefing on the current political situation in the country and the ongoing efforts to cross the transitional phase to its goal by achieving peace, security, and stability in the country.

Ambassador Lever noted that the meeting dealt with ways to support, strengthen, and develop relations in the security fields, especially cooperation between the Sudanese and British armed forces and the exchange of expertise between the two sides.

The British Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan praised El Burhan's interest and assurances in working to support and make the transitional period a success. He expressed his hope that the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, led by Abdelaziz El Hilu and the Sudan Liberation Movement, led by Abdelwahid El Nour, will join the peace process in Sudan.

The envoy announced the visit of the British Minister of African Affairs to Sudan on Wednesday, and said that she will hold a number of meetings with the heads of the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers, to discuss many issues of common interest between the two countries.

US Delegation

Sources reported expectations that a US delegation headed by the US deputy envoy would arrive in Khartoum on Monday evening.

The delegation will reportedly meet with the head of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, and Sovereignty Council member Shamseldin Kabbashi who is in charge of the eastern Sudan file.

The delegation's visit comes against the backdrop of the ongoing crisis between the ruling partners, and the continued closure of roads and ports in eastern Sudan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the road map proposed by PM Abdallah Hamdok to protect the democratic transition. Blinken called on all Sudanese actors to take immediate and tangible steps to abide by the provisions of the Constitutional Document.