Sudan: Public Anger As North Darfur Bandits Leave Two Dead and Two Others Injured

Tawila / El Fasher — An elderly woman and a young man were killed, and two others were injured, in four separate incidents in Tawila in North Darfur on Sunday and Monday.

Listeners reported to Radio Dabanga that gunmen shot and killed Fatima Dafallah, who was in her sixties, in Jo village, east of Gallab, on Monday morning. They stated that another group of gunmen killed Mustafa El Hadi (20) in the village of Susouwa in Tawila locality at about the same time.

In response, an angry crowd gathered in front of the residence of the governor of North Darfur in the capital El Fasher, carrying the body of the dead woman, and demanding retribution, the collection of unregulated weapon, and protecting farmers and citizens. The sources said that the body of the young man and the injured were also transferred to El Fasher.

Also on Monday, a villager was wounded by gunmen in the area of Dolby. On Sunday, Fatima Mohajer was shot in the leg in Hashaba, south of Tabit, in Tawila locality.