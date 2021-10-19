Egypt: Sisi Arrives At Venue of Summit With Greek, Cypriot Leaders

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived at the venue of a trilateral summit to be held with the leaders of Greece and Cyprus Tuesday.

The trilateral summit, the ninth, comes as part of a cooperation mechanism that was launched in 2014 among the three countries.

Today's get-together will build on achievements of the past eight summits, said presidential spokesman Bassam Rady.

Figuring high in the meeting are also projects that are being implemented within the framework of the trilateral cooperation mechanism, Rady added.

The summit is also meant to enhance political dialogue among the three countries about how to counter challenges facing the Middle East and East Mediterranean regions, the spokesman noted.

Sisi is also scheduled to hold talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on means of boosting bilateral cooperation at all levels, Rady said.

He added that the president will also meet with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades to discuss bilateral economic and trade relations, as well as regional files of mutual concern.