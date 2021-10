Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG) recorded a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck east of Crete island earlier Tuesday.

The tremor was 390 kilometers away from the Egyptian Mediterranean city of Alexandria, NRIAG said in a statement.

It added that the earthquake was felt in Egypt at 7:32 a.m., noting that the epicenter was at a depth of 31.56 kilometers.

No word of casualties or damage was reported, NRIAG assured.