South Africa: A Question of Bias - Trophy Hunting Is a Contentious Industry and Shaping Research to Get a Desired Outcome Doesn't Help

In the complex and urgent crises of climate change, biodiversity collapse and pandemics, it makes good sense to heed science and specialists. But what happens when scientists intentionally load the dice?

The inquiry explored below began after a simple question by the editor of the highly respected journal Science to five researchers who submitted a letter opposing import bans on trophy hunting. Could they, asked the editor, declare any potential conflict of interests?

It turned out that four out of five had financial links to trophy hunting groups, including the Dallas Safari Club and Safari Club International.

They also worked for global conservation organisations that received funding from hunting-related sources as well as Africa-based organisations like the Namibian Community-based Natural Resource Management (CBNRM) that actively promote trophy hunting as a source of income.

Science has now altered its policy for letters, requiring disclosure of interests. But three sociologists -- Stasja Koot, Paul Hebinck and Sian Sullivan -- decided to take the inquiry further. Just how common is inbuilt bias in the conservation field? And who benefits? They chose research narratives around a single organisation: Namibia's CBNRM.

Their paper in the journal Society & Natural Resources is couched in careful, complex...